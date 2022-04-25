Standard Bank gets boost from rising interest rates and easing restrictions
Earnings rose 28% year on year in the three months to end-March, Standard Bank says, while activity among clients picked up
25 April 2022 - 14:04
Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender by assets, says earnings rose more than a quarter in the three months to end-March, boosted by rising interest rates and a pick up in client activity as Covid-19 restrictions eased.
Earnings attributable to shareholders grew 28% in the three months, Standard Bank said on Monday, with interest rates higher in Angola, Ghana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, SA, Zambia as well as the US and UK, helping with revenue from its interest-bearing assets, such as loans...
