Companies / Financial Services PSG holds on to dividend as it plans delisting The group’s net asset value per share rose 38.9% in its year to end-February, amid strong performances from Curro and PSG Konsult B L Premium

Investment holding company PSG Group, which plans to delist from the JSE, has opted to hold on to its dividend for its 2022 year for this reason, despite its net asset value rising by almost 40%.

A strong performance from financial services group PSG Konsult as well as private school group Curro helped the group’s sum-of-the-parts value rise by more than a third to R26bn in the year to end-February, with PSG the standout performer, booking a R3.85bn fair-value gain...