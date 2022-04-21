Companies / Financial Services Barclays raises R10.3bn by further cutting its stake in Absa The shares were sold at R164 each, representing a 7.3% discount to Absa’s closing share price of R177 on Wednesday B L Premium

Absa shares dropped as much as 6% on Thursday, the most since early March, after Barclays sold 63-million shares in SA’s fourth-largest bank, raising R10.3bn.

The shares were sold at R164 per share, which represented a 7.3% discount to Absa’s closing share price of R177 as of Wednesday...