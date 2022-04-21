Barclays raises R10.3bn by further cutting its stake in Absa
The shares were sold at R164 each, representing a 7.3% discount to Absa’s closing share price of R177 on Wednesday
21 April 2022 - 13:23
Absa shares dropped as much as 6% on Thursday, the most since early March, after Barclays sold 63-million shares in SA’s fourth-largest bank, raising R10.3bn.
The shares were sold at R164 per share, which represented a 7.3% discount to Absa’s closing share price of R177 as of Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now