Companies / Financial Services Absa hits back at claims it is falling behind peers in dealing with climate change Bank executive says Absa aims to become Africa’s leader in sustainable finance B L Premium

Absa, SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value, has responded to claims that it is falling behind its peers in adopting policies to deal with climate change.

“In Absa Group’s refreshed strategy, environment, social and governance [ESG] was elevated further as a priority from our 2018 strategy,” said Alan Hartdegen, head of investor relations and group sustainability at Absa Group...