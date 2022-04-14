Companies / Financial Services PSG expects NAV per share to increase by nearly 40% The company has cautioned that this increase does not take the financial effects of potential restructuring into account B L Premium

Ahead of its annual results for the period ending February 28, PSG Group said its net asset value per share (NAV) will be between R127 and R128 from R91.76 at the end of February 2021.

In a trading statement released on Thursday evening, PSG said this represents an increase of between 38.4% and 39.5%. But, the company cautioned that the NAV doesn’t account for the financial effects of the group’s potential restructuring and potential tax and restructuring costs...