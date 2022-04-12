FNB’s Top 40 ETF named best exchange-traded product in SA

FNB’s Top 40 exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been voted as SA’s best exchange-traded product by the SA Listed Tracker Awards (Salta).

FNB was awarded this accolade in recognition of its tracking efficiency over three years. The ETF was the most efficient in tracking the performance of its reference index. Now, in its fifth year, Salta has recognised ETF issuers for exceptional products provided to SA markets.

The FNB ETF portfolios are managed by Ashburton Fund Managers and offer five ETFs that have enjoyed steady growth in popularity and investor uptake.

“In recent years, FNB garnered the strong reputation as a leading and trusted investment facilitator, particularly among retail investors who appreciate its many low-cost investment vehicles and platforms. It made sense to rename the ETF range from Ashburton to FNB, to leverage this brand strength and help drive awareness and adoption of these valuable investment options,” says Bheki Mkhize, head of wealth and investment solutions at FNB.

“The low barrier to entry of these FNB ETFs are a compelling reason to consider them as core components of any investment portfolio. The investment format of FNB ETFs means that investors can get exposure to a broad range of local or offshore stocks without needing the money to buy many individual shares at their full price.”

“This award is a major feat for FNB, highlighting the commitment to enabling better and simpler access to the stock market. Leveraging solutions through FNB’s world-class platforms and delivering innovative and relevant investment solutions to customers has been a priority for the bank. FNB will continue solving customer needs and giving them exposure to local and global stocks,” says Mkhize.

ETFs are available through FNB’s share trading platform or any other trading platform. The FNB ETF offering consists of the FNB Global 1200 Fund of Funds ETF, FNB Top 40 ETF, FNB Midcap ETF, FNB Inflation ETF and the FNB World Government Bond ETF.

