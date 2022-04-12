Companies / Financial Services Capitec doubles dividend as digital client base rises above 10-million B L Premium

Capitec, SA's third biggest bank by market value, says its focus on lower-fee digital banking continued to pay off in its year to end-February when its client base grew by double digits and profits surged by more than three quarters.

Active clients grew 14% to 18.1-million in the year to end-February, the bank said on Tuesday, with headline earnings rising 84% to R8.4bn, one third higher than pre-pandemic levels...