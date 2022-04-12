×

Companies / Financial Services

Capitec doubles dividend as digital client base rises above 10-million

12 April 2022 - 08:42 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 12 April 2022 - 09:31

Capitec, SA's third biggest bank by market value, says its focus on lower-fee digital banking continued to pay off in its year to end-February when its client base grew by double digits and profits surged by more than three quarters.

Active clients grew 14% to 18.1-million in the year to end-February, the bank said on Tuesday, with headline earnings rising 84% to R8.4bn, one third higher than pre-pandemic levels...

