EasyEquities owner Purple doubles profit as accounts approach 1-million
Funded retail investment accounts increased 85.9% in its half-year to end-February
11 April 2022 - 14:33
Niche financial services provider Purple Group says profit more than doubled in its half-year to end-February, thanks to growth in customers and assets and a decreasing cost of servicing and acquiring clients.
The group, which owns Easy Equities and trading platform GT247.com, said on Monday interim profit attributable to shareholders grew 114.2% to R17.7m, with costs growing 39.7% to R93m. However, the operating cost per invested Easy Equities client decreased by almost a quarter to R80...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now