Companies / Financial Services EasyEquities owner Purple doubles profit as accounts approach 1-million Funded retail investment accounts increased 85.9% in its half-year to end-February B L Premium

Niche financial services provider Purple Group says profit more than doubled in its half-year to end-February, thanks to growth in customers and assets and a decreasing cost of servicing and acquiring clients.

The group, which owns Easy Equities and trading platform GT247.com, said on Monday interim profit attributable to shareholders grew 114.2% to R17.7m, with costs growing 39.7% to R93m. However, the operating cost per invested Easy Equities client decreased by almost a quarter to R80...