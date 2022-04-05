Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: BDO initiates disciplinary action against Yashoda Ram The firm’s suspended actuarial head faces disciplinary action for alleged gross misconduct in her role as provisional curator of 3Sixty Life B L Premium

BDO SA has initiated disciplinary action against its suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, over alleged gross misconduct related to her role as the provisional curator of embattled underwriter 3Sixty Life.

Ram was suspended by BDO, a global audit, tax and advisory group, on February 17 after the Prudential Authority (PA) took legal action to have her removed as provisional curator of 3Sixty Life over alleged discrepancies in the representation of her qualifications. ..