BDO head of actuarial services Yashoda Ram accused of leaks about 3Sixty Life
BDO starts disciplinary action against Ram for alleged gross misconduct in her role as provisional curator of 3Sixty Life
05 April 2022 - 18:14
UPDATED 05 April 2022 - 22:57
BDO SA has initiated disciplinary action against its suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, over alleged gross misconduct related to her role as the provisional curator of embattled underwriter 3Sixty Life.
Ram was suspended by BDO, a global audit, tax and advisory group, on February 17 after the Prudential Authority (PA) took legal action to have her removed as provisional curator of 3Sixty Life over alleged discrepancies in the representation of her qualifications...
