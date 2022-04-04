Companies / Financial Services Sasfin names Harriet Heymans its new financial director Heymans has more than two decades of experience banking and financial services B L Premium

Niche business bank and asset manager Sasfin has appointed Harriet Heymans as its director following the resignation of Angela Pillay in January.

Heymans is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 20 years' experience in the banking and financial services industry, the company said on the stock exchange news service (Sens) on Monday...