RCS acquires Mobicred in a bid to attract digital-savvy SA youth

RCS, the consumer finance arm of global bank BNP Paribas, is to acquire online credit provider Mobicred in a bid to attract the digital-savvy SA youth that it says is the fastest-growing cohort of online shoppers in SA.

Online retail has gained traction in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic, but is yet to reach critical mass as a proportion of total sales that include brick-and-mortar stores.

To boost online sales, retailers have been beefing up their digital platforms to cater to shifting consumer buying patterns. The increased use of e-commerce has also enabled businesses to roll out new products and services that complement their physical stores.

“Our acquisition of Mobicred enables us to better serve the needs of SA consumers who require a more diverse suite of credit solutions to help them access and manage their purchases,” RCS CEO Regan Adams said in a statement on Monday.

“The acquisition of Mobicred was the natural next step in RCS’s digital transformation strategy and complements our existing offering perfectly as we enable our customers to shift towards shopping across their chosen channels — be it in-store or online.”

Mobicred provides retailers with a credit facility that enables customers to shop online, using more than 4,000 online stores across its network.

Account holders on this platform can also gain access to exclusive promotions across a range of online stores, which include Takealot.com, iStore, Incredible Connection and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Other well-known brands are pharmacy chains Dis-Chem and Clicks.

With the acquisition of Mobicred, RCS said it would accelerate its growth into the e-commerce ecosystem by adding new brands to its network.

“The business was founded on the idea that credit should be easily accessible in the online retail environment in the same way that it is available in the physical store environment,” Mobicred founder and CEO Jason Sive said.

“We’ve been able to address a significant pain point for the SA market in which the demand for an alternative to traditional credit cards has increased exponentially over the last few years.”

Competition to attract consumers remains intense in the retail sector, which is still recovering from the fallout of the pandemic.

Checkers Sixty60, which offers home grocery deliveries within an hour of customers placing their orders, has been generally touted as the best online-only delivery app, indicating changing consumer habits.

Online shopping contributed just 2.8% of total retail in 2020, which was more than double compared to 1.4% in 2018, according to a study conducted by technology consultancy World Wide Worx. It is predicted to reach 5% by the end of 2022, indicating the growing trend off a low base.

“As part of the global BNP Paribas group, we are constantly looking for innovative technologies to enhance the customer experience and to bolster our engagements,” said Adams.

“Our core focus is to bring the best of both worlds together, marrying our physical store footprint with our digital capabilities to create synergies within the retail environment,” said Adams.

