PSG Konsult expects profit rise of more than a third
04 April 2022 - 11:25
PSG Konsult, the financial services arm of investment heavyweight PSG Group, has flagged a more than one-third rise in annual profit, sending shares higher.
Recurring headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to increase 31%-33%, the company said in a trading statement on Monday, implying about a R937m rise in this measure of profit, which excludes certain one-off items...
