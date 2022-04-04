Companies / Financial Services PSG Konsult expects profit rise of more than a third B L Premium

PSG Konsult, the financial services arm of investment heavyweight PSG Group, has flagged a more than one-third rise in annual profit, sending shares higher.

Recurring headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to increase 31%-33%, the company said in a trading statement on Monday, implying about a R937m rise in this measure of profit, which excludes certain one-off items...