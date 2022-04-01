PIC unhappy with Absa’s appointment of a white male CEO
The PIC, the fourth largest shareholder of the bank, has requested an urgent meeting, saying a transformation opportunity has been missed
01 April 2022 - 11:33
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has requested an urgent meeting with the board of Absa following its appointment of a white man, Arrie Rautenbach, as its new CEO.
The PIC, which is the bank’s fourth-largest shareholder as at 2021 with a 5.41% stake, believes Rautenbach’s appointment was a missed opportunity to advance diversity, inclusivity, racial and gender equity at a senior level...
