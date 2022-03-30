Old Mutual Investment Group calls for new benchmark for carbon-free future
The asset management arm of insurer Old Mutual said the benchmark would support the SA listed markets transition to net zero carbon emissions
30 March 2022 - 19:52
Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) has called for the establishment of an SA-centric low carbon and socially inclusive listed equity investment benchmark.
The asset management arm of insurer Old Mutual said the benchmark would support the SA listed market’s transition to net zero carbon emissions in line with SA’s national climate change commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement — the global framework that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5ºC...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now