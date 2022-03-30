Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual Investment Group calls for new benchmark for carbon-free future The asset management arm of insurer Old Mutual said the benchmark would support the SA listed markets transition to net zero carbon emissions B L Premium

Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) has called for the establishment of an SA-centric low carbon and socially inclusive listed equity investment benchmark.

The asset management arm of insurer Old Mutual said the benchmark would support the SA listed market’s transition to net zero carbon emissions in line with SA’s national climate change commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement — the global framework that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5ºC...