New Discovery Bank app feature makes forex transactions easy

Transacting in foreign currencies doesn’t have to involve cumbersome forms, unclear transaction costs or delays in settlements, with Discovery Bank’s latest forex feature on their banking app.

The bank has removed the challenges of transacting in foreign currencies for its customers.

In under a minute, clients can seamlessly add a dollar, pound or euro account to their banking portfolio and instantly convert their rand amount to save and transact at real-time conversion rates on the Discovery Bank app.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner says technology and fintech developments have made it easier for people to navigate almost every aspect of financial services through apps or smart devices.

“One such aspect is accounts for foreign currency trading, saving and payments — all valued services in a world that is getting smaller. Considering the changing needs and demographics of banking clients, Discovery Bank’s development of forex accounts looked to define and incorporate functionality that placed forex accounts in a unique category: a new-generation account that meets every need,” says Kallner.

According to the bank, seven distinctive elements define a new-generation forex account: