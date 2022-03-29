Companies / Financial Services Absa Bank appoints Arrie Rautenbach as new CEO, ending leadership vacuum B L Premium

Absa Bank has promoted Arrie Rautenbach as its new CEO, ending the leadership vacuum that lasted 11 months after the sudden and controversial departure of Daniel Mminele.

Rautenbach, who has headed the retail and business banking unit, will assume the new job immediately, Absa said in a statement on Tuesday...