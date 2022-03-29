Absa Bank appoints Arrie Rautenbach as new CEO, ending leadership vacuum
29 March 2022 - 08:13
Absa Bank has promoted Arrie Rautenbach as its new CEO, ending the leadership vacuum that lasted 11 months after the sudden and controversial departure of Daniel Mminele.
Rautenbach, who has headed the retail and business banking unit, will assume the new job immediately, Absa said in a statement on Tuesday...
