RMI gives detail on unbundling from Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan Shareholders will get 10.92 unbundled Discovery shares and 26.18 Momentum Metropolitan shares for every 100 RMI shares they hold

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) has provided shareholders with detail on how many Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan shares they will get as part of the unbundling process it announced in 2021.

In a statement to the stock exchange news service (Sens) on Friday, RMI said shareholders would receive just less than 10.92 unbundled Discovery shares for every 100 shares they had in the holding company. They would also get 26.18 unbundled Momentum Metropolitan shares for every 100 RMI shares they held...