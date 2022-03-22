Companies / Financial Services Reserve Bank participates in landmark digital currency project Project Dunbar explored how a common platform for multiple central bank digital currencies could enable cheaper and safer cross-border payments B L Premium

The SA Reserve Bank has participated in a landmark international experiment to investigate how a common platform for multiple central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could enable cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments.

The technical experiment, dubbed Project Dunbar, involved the Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Monetary Authority of Singapore developing two prototypes for a shared platform that could enable international settlements using digital currencies issued by multiple central banks. The project was led by the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Hub Centre in Singapore and also involved two observer central banks — the Bank of France and Hungary’s Magyar Nemzeti Bank...