Coronation CEO Anton Pillay named as Asisa’s new chair
Long-time Asisa board member takes over from Thabo Khojane, who will remain a member of its governance committees
22 March 2022 - 14:19
The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) has named Coronation Fund Managers CEO Anton Pillay as the new chair of its board of directors.
Pillay, who has been a member of the Asisa board since February 2013, takes over from Thabo Khojane, MD of Ninety One SA, who has served as chair of Asisa since June 2019 and before that as deputy chair from September 2017. Khojane, who joined the Asisa board in November 2011, remains a member of its governance committees...
