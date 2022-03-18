US-listed Prudential Financial picks up R1bn stake in Alexander Forbes
The US financial services group has reached a deal for 14.8% of Alexander Forbes, and is looking to acquire up to about a third
18 March 2022 - 08:33
New York-listed investment manager Prudential Financial has reached a deal to pick about a R1.05bn, or 15% stake in financial services group Alexander Forbes, and is looking to increase this to about a third.
Prudential Financial, through subsidiary LeapFrog investments, is seeking access to Africa’s fast-growing market for financial services, and has agreed to buy 200.8-million shares, or 14.8% of the group’s issued share capital, at R5.25 apiece. This represents an almost 40% premium to the R3.76 the group’s shares fetched at Thursday’s close...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now