TransUnion says it will not pay ransom to recover hacked data
IT Web reports that a Brazilian group called N4ughtySecTU has demanded $15m (R224m) from TransUnion SA
18 March 2022 - 16:57
Credit Bureau TransUnion has confirmed that its SA server has been hacked and the “criminals” have demanded a ransom to prevent consumer data from being leaked.
“We have received an extortion demand and it will not be paid,” the bureau said...
