Investec expects earnings per share to surge as much as 106%
CEO Fani Titi says the bank has no major exposure to Russia or Ukraine, but continues to monitor whether clients are on Western sanctions lists
18 March 2022 - 12:02
Investec has advised shareholders to expect a significant jump in earnings when it publishes its annual results in April, with the niche bank saying its operating performance has risen above pre-pandemic levels on the back of a global economic recovery.
The private bank and wealth manager, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, published a pre-close trading update on Friday, expecting adjusted pretax operating profit for the year to end-March 2022 to be between £642m (R12.6bn) and £683m. That compares with the £377.6m reported the previous financial year...
