Life insurer FMI rebrands to Bidvest Life

Life insurer FMI has officially rebranded itself to Bidvest Life as it looks to unlock growth opportunities and raise its profile in the local market.

FMI, which was one of the first insurers in SA to specialise in income protection for business owners and the self-employed market in 1995, has been a division of Bidvest since 2016...