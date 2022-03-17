Life insurer FMI rebrands to Bidvest Life
FMI specialises in income protection for business owners and the self-employed market
17 March 2022 - 13:13
Life insurer FMI has officially rebranded itself to Bidvest Life as it looks to unlock growth opportunities and raise its profile in the local market.
FMI, which was one of the first insurers in SA to specialise in income protection for business owners and the self-employed market in 1995, has been a division of Bidvest since 2016...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now