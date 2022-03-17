Companies / Financial Services ARC Investments eyes cost-based management fee structure as it battles discount Group wants to move away from management fee structure based on the value of its assets, which rose more than 10% in first half B L Premium

African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC), a firm founded by Patrice Motsepe, could halve the fees it pays a team that runs a fund housing its underlying assets as it begins the process to drop the unpopular management fee structure in the 2023 financial year.

The move comes more than a year after ARC annoyed investors in floating an idea that it would use a portion of nearly R1bn cash from a rights offer to pay outstanding fees to UBI General Partner for its day-to-day management of the fund. ..