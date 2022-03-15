Old Mutual returns to profit despite higher than anticipated death claims

SA’s third largest insurer Old Mutual returned to profit in the year to end-December as most of its businesses recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic setback and the local equity market outperformed to more than offset the higher than anticipated death claims.

Its net income was R6.66bn, swinging from a loss of R5.10bn a year before, Old Mutual said on Tuesday. Still, the financial services group said its businesses had more mortality claims than anticipated with R6.8bn in excess death claims.

“We released R5.3bn from our pandemic provisions, which partially offset the impact of excess deaths on our profit. We have R2.9bn in pandemic provisions remaining to be utilised against future Covid-19 related mortality claims,” CEO Iain Williamson said in a statement.

“There remains uncertainty around the pace of vaccination rollouts across most of our markets, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and the changes in expected immunity. However, we continue to closely monitor our mortality claims experience,” Williamson said.

Stripping out the Covid effect, results from operations in the mass and foundation cluster rose more than 50%. Results from operations is a measure of its operating profit.

The personal finance business exceeded the 2019 sales as a result of what the company said was a focus on adviser productivity and improving customer experience.

Gross flows rose 4% to R194.8bn due to strong inflows in Old Mutual investments and wealth management.

Despite improved inflows, net client cash flows declined to R100m from R9.6bn recognised in 2020, mainly as a result of Covid-19 related mortality claims from the life businesses and lower inflows compared to the previous year in the rest of Africa.

Net client cash flows refer to the difference between money received from customers — from premiums, deposits and investments — and money given back to them via claims, surrenders and maturities.

The company declared a dividend of 51c a share, up 46% on the year-ago period.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za