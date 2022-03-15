Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual hikes premiums as it seeks to cushion covid blows The insurer had more mortality claims than anticipated with R6.8bn in excess death claims B L Premium

SA’s third-largest insurer, Old Mutual, has repriced premiums on new policies for the unvaccinated after experiencing higher Covid-related death claims than it had modelled for.

“We have responded by repricing our group life business and individual business on the expiry of the guaranteed terms, as well as repricing new business for unvaccinated lives,” CEO Iain Williamson said on Tuesday during the results presentation...