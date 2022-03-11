Companies / Financial Services Liberty names Yuresh Maharaj to succeed David Munro as CEO Maharaj took over from Munro on Thursday, who has a new position at Standard Bank and is overseeing the integration of Liberty B L Premium

Life insurer Liberty Holdings, which delisted from the JSE earlier in March after Standard Bank took full control, has appointed Yuresh Maharaj as the successor to former CEO David Munro.

Maharaj had formerly held the position of financial director, while Munro has been appointed to an executive position within Standard Bank to oversee the integration of the Liberty...