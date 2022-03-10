Sanlam pays out R22bn in mortality claims, up 76% year on year

Sanlam said on Thursday that it paid out R22bn in death claims to clients in 2021, up 76% year on year, indicating the devastating effect of the pandemic.

In addition, SA’s largest insurance group paid R3.2bn in contingent business interruption (CBI) claims to businesses affected by the pandemic.

However, Sanlam said its operational performance has been restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Net operational earnings increased by 28% on a constant currency basis, reflecting higher investment income compared with 2020 as well as strong underlying operating performance.

New business volumes rose 14% to a record R355.88bn and was 43% higher compared with 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net client cash flows improved substantially despite the increase in mortality claims, supported by inflows into Sanlam Investments and Sanlam Glacier.

Net fund inflows of R78.3bn were 27% higher than 2020 and 38% higher than 2019.

The Sanlam Pan Africa Life portfolio increased new business volumes by 23% and value of new business increased by 88% to over R450m.

“We managed to gain market share in virtually in every product line and segment, in every part of our business,” CEO Paul Hanratty said in a statement.

“We managed to restore our metrics to 2019 levels which takes us to the base we had before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. That creates a tremendous platform for us.”

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 25% to R4.33 while dividend rose 11% to R3.34 per share.

