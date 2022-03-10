Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam pays out R22bn in mortality claims, up 76% year on year

SA’s largest insurance group says operational performance has been restored to pre-pandemic levels

10 March 2022 - 09:51 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Sanlam said on Thursday that it paid out R22bn in death claims to clients in 2021, up 76% year on year, indicating the devastating effect of the pandemic.

In addition, SA’s largest insurance group paid R3.2bn in contingent business interruption (CBI) claims to businesses affected by the pandemic.

However, Sanlam said its operational performance has been restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Net operational earnings increased by 28% on a constant currency basis, reflecting higher investment income compared with 2020 as well as strong underlying operating performance.

New business volumes rose 14% to a record R355.88bn and was 43% higher compared with 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net client cash flows improved substantially despite the increase in mortality claims, supported by inflows into Sanlam Investments and Sanlam Glacier.

Net fund inflows of R78.3bn were 27% higher than 2020 and 38% higher than 2019.

The Sanlam Pan Africa Life portfolio increased new business volumes by 23% and value of new business increased by 88% to over R450m.

“We managed to gain market share in virtually in every product line and segment, in every part of our business,” CEO Paul Hanratty said in a statement.

“We managed to restore our metrics to 2019 levels which takes us to the base we had before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. That creates a tremendous platform for us.”

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 25% to R4.33 while dividend rose 11% to R3.34 per share.

mahlangua@business.co.za

Sanlam sees strong upside in Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank

Asset manager remains overweight on SA banking sector and points to the three lenders’ need to accelerate their digitisation strategies to catch up ...
Companies
2 months ago

Sanlam will not charge higher premiums to cover the unvaccinated

CEO Paul Hanratty says age and the existence of comorbidities are bigger risk factors
Companies
2 months ago

Sanlam reprices life policies as SA death payouts surge 88%

Its Covid-19 mortality payouts in SA totalled R14bn in the first 10-months of 2021
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA needs structural reform ‘yesterday’, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Trellidor shares slump after court ruling
Companies / Industrials
3.
Nedbank pays out hefty dividend after profit ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
TFG in cash deal to buy owner of Coricraft and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Telkom punished for delay in listing Swiftnet ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Santam: a solid punt for your portfolio

Money & Investing

Sanlam fails in its bid to gain lion’s share of Moroccan insurer

Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam flags talks with European giant Allianz about African operations

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.