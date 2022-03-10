Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual pledges support for carbon-free future by joining net-zero alliance But the group acknowledges the ubiquitous use of climate-polluting fossil fuels in SA and the rest of the continent B L Premium

SA’s third-largest insurer, Old Mutual, has committed itself to a carbon-free future by joining a UN-backed body that aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Cape Town-based financial services group has joined the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, an international grouping of 70 institutional investors representing $10.4-trillion in assets under management...