Old Mutual pledges support for carbon-free future by joining net-zero alliance
But the group acknowledges the ubiquitous use of climate-polluting fossil fuels in SA and the rest of the continent
10 March 2022 - 19:38
SA’s third-largest insurer, Old Mutual, has committed itself to a carbon-free future by joining a UN-backed body that aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The Cape Town-based financial services group has joined the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, an international grouping of 70 institutional investors representing $10.4-trillion in assets under management...
