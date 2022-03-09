Companies / Financial Services Quilter sprays dividend as annual net inflows double Old Mutual’s former wealth management business increased its total dividend by 22% and shareholders are in store for a further 20p windfall B L Premium

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, increased its annual payout to shareholders by more than fifth as inflows more than doubled to £4bn, thanks largely to its new investment platform.

Assets under Management and Administration grew 13% to £111.8bn (R2.2-trillion) to end-December, with its Quilter Investment Platform accounting for £3.5bn of net inflows, up 133% on the prior year..