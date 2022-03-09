Momentum’s earnings jump as investment returns outperform

Momentum Metropolitan reported a 51% jump in first-half normalised headline earnings, as investment returns more than compensated for Covid-19 mortality losses.

But SA’s fourth-largest life insurer was cautious in its outlook, given the geopolitical uncertainty after Russia invaded Ukraine and how the crisis will affect the global economic recovery.

Just when Momentum and other insurance companies were emerging from the damaging effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in them paying billions of rand worth of death claims, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its wider effect could pose other risks.

However, the group’s normalised headline earnings rose 51% to R1.52bn in the six months to end-December as investment returns leapt to R740m from R122m, more than offsetting mortality losses of R378m.

Its value of new business grew 20% R400m, driven by new business volumes and expense management. But the value-of-new-business margin held steady at 1.1%. The value of new business premiums rose 23% to R37bn.

“The value of the group’s diversified financial services business model was evident, with strong positive contributions from Momentum Investments, Momentum Corporate and Guardrisk, ensuring that group results remained resilient, despite some business units being adversely impacted by Covid-19 mortality claims and weather-related claims,” CEO Hillie Meyer said in statement.

Momentum declared an interim dividend of 35c per share, up a whopping 40% from the year-earlier period.

Looking ahead, Meyer said that the group remained cautious about the pace of economic recovery across its operations, as disposable income remains under pressure.

