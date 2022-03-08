Companies / Financial Services SA’s crypto investors are overwhelmingly male, Luno data shows Overall, women account for only 37% of the crypto platform’s customer base but the gender balance improves after the age of 50 B L Premium

SA crypto investors tend to be men who spend about R450 on their first purchase and hold on to their digital investment for about eight months on average before selling.

That’s according to a data analysis by Luno, the London-based crypto platform founded by four South Africans that now has about 10-million customers in more than 40 countries. Luno is also the largest crypto platform in SA with 3.06-million customers, of whom 2.2-million have been “know your customer” (KYC) verified to reveal that 63% are male and only 37% female. Nigeria is Luno’s next biggest market in Africa with 2.86-million customers followed by Uganda (62,000), Zambia (43,000) and Zimbabwe (24,000)...