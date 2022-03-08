SA’s crypto investors are overwhelmingly male, Luno data shows
Overall, women account for only 37% of the crypto platform’s customer base but the gender balance improves after the age of 50
08 March 2022 - 17:28
SA crypto investors tend to be men who spend about R450 on their first purchase and hold on to their digital investment for about eight months on average before selling.
That’s according to a data analysis by Luno, the London-based crypto platform founded by four South Africans that now has about 10-million customers in more than 40 countries. Luno is also the largest crypto platform in SA with 3.06-million customers, of whom 2.2-million have been “know your customer” (KYC) verified to reveal that 63% are male and only 37% female. Nigeria is Luno’s next biggest market in Africa with 2.86-million customers followed by Uganda (62,000), Zambia (43,000) and Zimbabwe (24,000)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now