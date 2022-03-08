SA students heading for a debt spiral even before they graduate
Varsity Vibe survey shows many are overspending by R760 a month on average
08 March 2022 - 18:47
SA students are forming poor financial habits, putting them on course for falling into a debt spiral even before they graduate.
That is according to a new survey on the spending habits of students at the country’s institutions of higher learning. It revealed that 83% worry about money and 56% are using the next month’s income to pay for the current month’s expenses...
