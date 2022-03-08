Companies / Financial Services

WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group annual results

Join us for this live webcast from 10am on Friday March 11

08 March 2022 - 07:13
Standard Bank Group is announcing its 2021 annual results on Friday March 11, with a live webcast from 10am that will be accessible via this page.

The group has a 159-year operating history in SA and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, operating in 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Live webcast

Click here to register and view the results presentation.

(The live stream will start at 10am on Friday March 11.)

Full coverage of the results will also be published right here on the Business Day website on the day.

To read other recent corporate announcements by Standard Bank, click here.

