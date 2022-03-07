PODCAST | Unmarried partners could have claim to entire estate should one die

Changes to how unmarried people in long-term relationships living together are viewed by SA’s laws are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust, to discuss the proposed changes to the law.

Two acts — the Intestate Succession Act and Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act — are set for amendments within the next 18 months, which may extend the definition of ‘spouse’ to include all life partners.

Thomson says this may have major implications for the 3.5-million cohabiting South Africans that live together but are not married.



