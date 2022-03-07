3Sixty group says Prudential Authority did not do its homework
PA is disappointed with ruling on its bid to have provisional curator Yashoda Ram removed
07 March 2022 - 05:10
Financial services group 3Sixty Global Solutions Group (3Sixty GSG) has laid into the Prudential Authority (PA), the regulator of financial services firms, for its “desperate” attempt to have the provisional curator of underwriter 3Sixty Life, which it chose itself, removed.
3Sixty GSG welcomed the high court in Johannesburg’s dismissal of the application by the PA to have BDO SA’s suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, removed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now