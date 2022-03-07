Companies / Financial Services 3Sixty group says Prudential Authority did not do its homework PA is disappointed with ruling on its bid to have provisional curator Yashoda Ram removed B L Premium

Financial services group 3Sixty Global Solutions Group (3Sixty GSG) has laid into the Prudential Authority (PA), the regulator of financial services firms, for its “desperate” attempt to have the provisional curator of underwriter 3Sixty Life, which it chose itself, removed.

3Sixty GSG welcomed the high court in Johannesburg’s dismissal of the application by the PA to have BDO SA’s suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, removed...