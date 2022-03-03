BREAKING NEWS: Prudential Authority loses urgent court bid to remove 3Sixty Life provisional curator
The high court says the regulator adopted an ‘incompetent procedure’ to seek the removal of Yashoda Ram as interim curator of the underwriter
03 March 2022 - 13:07
The Prudential Authority (PA), the regulator of financial services firms that falls under the auspices of the Reserve Bank, has lost its urgent court application to have the provisional curator of embattled underwriter 3Sixty Life removed.
The high court in Johannesburg dismissed the PA’s urgent application to have BDO SA’s suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, removed as interim curator of 3Sixty Life, saying the regulator had adopted an “incompetent procedure” to seek her replacement...
