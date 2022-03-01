PSG Group rockets 30% as it eyes JSE delisting
The unbundling of its stakes will unlock enormous value for shareholders, the company says, with its shares leaping as much as 30% in response
01 March 2022 - 09:00
Shares of investment giant PSG Group, whose interests range from consulting and agriculture to private education, surged by almost a third on Tuesday, after it said it intends to delist from the JSE due to the hefty discount to which its shares trade.
PSG has grown rapidly from a small venture capitalist style investment holding company in 1995 to a conglomerate worth more than R18bn on the JSE, but has long complained that the about 30% discount to which its shares trade hobbles deal making...
