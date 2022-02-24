Discovery withholds dividend despite 76% half-year profit rise
24 February 2022 - 10:17
Discovery has withheld its interim dividend despite managing to shake off the effects of both the Delta and Omicron variants of the Covid-19 virus, reporting a strong recovery in half-year profit.
The health insurance specialist said in its interim results announcement on Thursday that profit in the six months to end-December jumped 76% to over R3.3bn, up from about R1.88bn in the same period the previous year...
