Companies / Financial Services Adrian Gore plots three-pronged growth strategy for Discovery Discovery CEO wants to compete with SA's big four banks and says Asia and the UK offer massive growth opportunities B L Premium

Adrian Gore, the CEO of Discovery, is plotting an ambitious three-pronged growth strategy for the financial services group he founded two decades ago with support from Rand Merchant Bank.

That growth strategy will focus on three key markets — SA, the UK and Asia. With Discovery gaining “excellent traction” through its SA-focused bank offering, which in January was averaging 750 new clients a day, Gore is pinning his international growth ambitions on Asia and the UK, where the group’s model of incentivising good behaviour to reduce insurance risk seems to be resonating with consumers...