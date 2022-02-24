Adrian Gore plots three-pronged growth strategy for Discovery
Discovery CEO wants to compete with SA's big four banks and says Asia and the UK offer massive growth opportunities
24 February 2022 - 10:17
UPDATED 24 February 2022 - 18:49
Adrian Gore, the CEO of Discovery, is plotting an ambitious three-pronged growth strategy for the financial services group he founded two decades ago with support from Rand Merchant Bank.
That growth strategy will focus on three key markets — SA, the UK and Asia. With Discovery gaining “excellent traction” through its SA-focused bank offering, which in January was averaging 750 new clients a day, Gore is pinning his international growth ambitions on Asia and the UK, where the group’s model of incentivising good behaviour to reduce insurance risk seems to be resonating with consumers...
