ACTUARIAL SERVICES
3Sixty Life saga gets murkier with CV change
BDO says it ‘regrets’ misrepresentation of qualifications in 3Sixty Life curatorship saga
22 February 2022 - 05:09
BDO SA has acknowledged that the qualifications of its head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, were misrepresented in documents submitted to the Prudential Authority (PA) and later to the high court as part of the regulator’s application to have underwriter 3Sixty Life placed under provisional curatorship.
Business Day has obtained the answering affidavit of BDO’s head of financial services, Pierre Jacobs, which was submitted to the court on Friday in response to a February 15 application by the PA to have Ram replaced as provisional curator of 3Sixty Life...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now