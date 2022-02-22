Companies / Financial Services ACTUARIAL SERVICES 3Sixty Life saga gets murkier with CV change BDO says it ‘regrets’ misrepresentation of qualifications in 3Sixty Life curatorship saga B L Premium

BDO SA has acknowledged that the qualifications of its head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, were misrepresented in documents submitted to the Prudential Authority (PA) and later to the high court as part of the regulator’s application to have underwriter 3Sixty Life placed under provisional curatorship.

Business Day has obtained the answering affidavit of BDO’s head of financial services, Pierre Jacobs, which was submitted to the court on Friday in response to a February 15 application by the PA to have Ram replaced as provisional curator of 3Sixty Life...