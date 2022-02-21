Getting a retirement annuity with FNB has never been easier

You can plan for a comfortable retirement with no lengthy forms to fill out, no financial adviser commission fees and in just three minutes with FNB’s new Retirement Annuity on App.

This new feature on the FNB app allows customers to get a retirement annuity plan digitally, without any investment processing fees.

A retirement annuity is a tax-efficient investment solution specifically designed to help you save for your retirement.

The lower fees ensure that more of your contributions get invested, further boosting your retirement savings over time.

The only cost is the asset management fee that is charged by the investment management company tasked with growing a customer’s investment.

FNB customers will also earn eBucks rewards points, depending on their investment balance. They get their banking fees paid back in eBucks for taking out a retirement annuity or other investment products, based on their eBucks reward level.

As a result, customers who use bundled transactional bank accounts don't have to pay platform administration fees on their retirement annuities or other types of products.

FNB retail and private banking CEO Raj Makanjee says: “This is part of our focus to be an integrated financial services provider that is relevant to customers across their transactional, credit, insurance and investment needs. As a result, we are consistently enhancing services on our digital platform to make it easier for customers to manage their money, plan, and track progress towards their long-term goals, such as saving for retirement.

“The fact that the service is available digitally means that it is immediately accessible to millions of South Africans to start or accelerate their retirement savings journey.”

FNB wealth and investment solutions CEO Bheki Mkhize says that saving for retirement “forms a key part of FNB’s drive to assist customers throughout their money management journey”.

He says it is never too late to start saving for retirement, but people who start much earlier have a better chance of meeting their retirement goals.