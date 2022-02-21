Companies / Financial Services Momentum Metropolitan expects first-half profit to rebound as pandemic eases Mortality rates have come down steadily in line with vaccination coverage in SA, giving insurance companies a breathing space B L Premium

Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan expects profits to rebound by up to 60% in the six months to end-December, compared with the same period a year ago which was blighted by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mortality rates have come down steadily in line with vaccination coverage in SA, giving insurance companies a breathing space after a punishing two years in which they paid out billions of rand in insurance claims...