Momentum Metropolitan expects first-half profit to rebound as pandemic eases
Mortality rates have come down steadily in line with vaccination coverage in SA, giving insurance companies a breathing space
21 February 2022 - 17:16
Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan expects profits to rebound by up to 60% in the six months to end-December, compared with the same period a year ago which was blighted by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mortality rates have come down steadily in line with vaccination coverage in SA, giving insurance companies a breathing space after a punishing two years in which they paid out billions of rand in insurance claims...
