Discovery flags profit growth as client retention beats expectations New business trends in the UK and SA continue to improve, while provisions are expected to be sufficient for a fifth wave of Covid-19

SA’s largest private health insurer Discovery has flagged an up to 10% rise in profits for its half-year to end-December, boosted by better than expected client retention and a strong performance from Discovery Bank.

Normalised profit from operations is expected to rise 5%-10% in the six months to end-December, Discovery said in an update, which was in spite of R3.4bn in Covid-19 claims, a record for the pandemic...