Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in update

Bank reiterated its efficiency ratio goal of 60%, which effectively means running the business at a 40% operating margin

17 February 2022 - 17:00 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Goldman Sachs on Thursday upgraded its key profitability target and set new goals for its asset management, transaction banking and consumer businesses as it laid out its strategy for the next three years.

Wall Street’s premier investment bank is reshaping itself after a turbulent decade during which profit at its core trading businesses was crimped by tougher regulations brought in after the 2007-08 global financial crisis.

CEO David Solomon pointed to progress made over the past two years and said the bank would build on that over the next three years despite inflation and an expected slowdown in investment banking and trading activity.

“We believe we have the right plan in place that will enable us to serve clients, drive returns and unlock significant value for our shareholders,” Solomon said in a presentation at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Florida.

The bank said it expects to a achieve return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 15-17% over the next three years compared with its previous midterm guidance of 14%. It said it expects a return on equity of 14-16% compared with 13% previously.

The bank reiterated its efficiency ratio goal of 60%, which effectively means it is running the business at a 40% operating margin.

Goldman also set new deposit goals for transaction and consumer banking.

It said it expects transaction banking deposits of more than $100bn by 2024 compared with $54bn last year. Consumer banking deposits are expected to grow to more than $150bn by 2024 compared with $110bn last year.

Reuters

Former Goldman colleagues to face off in 1MDB corruption trial

Roger Ng and Tim Leissner will be in a Brooklyn courtroom on Wednesday in a trial over the looting of Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund
World
1 day ago

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng goes on trial this week, and this is what it’s about

Ng’s US corruption trial concerns the looting of hundreds of millions of dollars from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund
World
3 days ago

Old Mutual unit hires Goldman to help it to buy Lekela Power

It is reported that Old Mutual is bidding for Lekela through its African Infrastructure Investment Managers division
News
3 days ago
