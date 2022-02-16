AEEI’s banking facilities with Nedbank to be closed in March
AEEI lost a bid for an urgent interdict, on Tuesday
16 February 2022 - 09:58
African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), the parent company of Ayo Technology, says Nedbank intends to close its banking facilities with effect from March 15.
The Western Cape High Court had dismissed an application for an urgent interdict on Tuesday, AEEI said in a statement, with the group currently making arrangements for alternative payment methods in the interim, as well a reviewing its options for transactional banking facilities...
