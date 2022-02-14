Developing sound financial literacy can unlock funding for your small business

SA is fertile ground for the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, obstacles such as the Covid-19 pandemic and July 2021 unrest dealt a harsh blow to these businesses.

Many SMEs were able to access much-needed relief though the financial support offered by those in the public and private sector, but some encountered roadblocks in their attempts as they were either non-compliant or could not interpret or meet mandatory criteria and conditions.

First National Bank (FNB) understands that developing sound financial literacy and management is the key to unlocking business opportunities; it minimises risks and gives a business access to finance and credit, which enables SMEs to grow.

That’s why the bank has made resources available for entrepreneurs to equip themselves with the necessary tools and knowledge to see their businesses flourish.

Andiswa Bata, co-head of SME at FNB, says an entrepreneur can easily register a business and get a bank account activated within 24 hours through FNB’s digital platforms. This will allow them to develop a financial footprint, which will enable a financial institution, such as a bank, to assess the health of a business for funding purposes.

It’s important for entrepreneurs to understand that all lending activities and requirements have to adhere to rules and regulations governing lending in the country. Accordingly, banks also follow and comply with these laws in all their lending activities.