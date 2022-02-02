Companies / Financial Services Ricardo Smith appointed acting CIO of Absa Stockbrokers The qualified actuary was seconded to the position after the departure of Craig Pheiffer B L Premium

Ricardo Smith has been appointed as acting chief investment officer (CIO) at Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management (SPM) with effect from January 28.

Smith, who has worked for Absa since February 2015, was seconded to the position of acting CIO at SPM after the departure of Craig Pheiffer. He is currently also the head of investment strategy at Absa Global Investment Solutions, where he is responsible for both rand-optimised solutions and global discretionary portfolios...