BREAKING NEWS: Old Mutual wins bid to have Peter Moyo's R250m damages claim thrown out

Old Mutual has succeeded in having the R250m damages claim lodged against it by its former CEO Peter Moyo thrown out and has also been awarded costs.

Business Day has learnt from people familiar with the matter that judge Gregory Wright, who was hearing the case, has absolved Old Mutual of Moyo’s contractual and delictual claims against the company and certain directors. Moyo has also been ordered to pay Old Mutual’s costs, including those of two senior and two junior counsel...