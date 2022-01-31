BREAKING NEWS: Old Mutual wins bid to have Peter Moyo’s R250m damages claim thrown out
31 January 2022 - 13:31
Old Mutual has succeeded in having the R250m damages claim lodged against it by its former CEO Peter Moyo thrown out and has also been awarded costs.
Business Day has learnt from people familiar with the matter that judge Gregory Wright, who was hearing the case, has absolved Old Mutual of Moyo’s contractual and delictual claims against the company and certain directors. Moyo has also been ordered to pay Old Mutual’s costs, including those of two senior and two junior counsel...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now